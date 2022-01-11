Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic needs to answer ‘questions’ about the Covid infection before tennis can’move on.’

Djokovic is still being investigated for visa violations and his movements in Serbia while infected with Covid.

Andy Murray believes tennis will not move on from the debate over Novak Djokovic’s visa and vaccination status until the Serbian player responds to pressing questions about his isolation while infected with Covid-19.

Djokovic’s case, in which he won an appeal hearing on Monday to overturn Australian Border Force’s cancellation of his visa last week, continues to dominate the news agenda in Australia and beyond, prompting Murray to be asked for his thoughts on the sport’s biggest story.

Murray said after beating Norway’s Viktor Durasovic 6-3 6-1 in Sydney on Tuesday, “It’s positive that he’s not in detention anymore.”

“Obviously, he won in court, so that’s a plus.”

I’m hoping to be able to focus on tennis again now.

I believe there are still a few questions about the isolation and other issues, which I’m sure we’ll get answers to from him in the coming days.”

Djokovic told the Australian Federal Circuit Court that he was tested for Covid-19 on December 16th, and that the positive result had been returned that evening, according to documents.

The next day, Djokovic was photographed, maskless and in close proximity to a large number of children and adults, presenting prizes at an event in Belgrade.

He also conducted an in-person interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe on December 18, albeit without a mask for the interview but not for the photoshoot, according to the newspaper.

Border officials in Australia are also looking into an alleged mistake on his travel declaration, in which he stated that he had not traveled to any other country within 14 days.

On social media, he was seen in Belgrade on December 25th, but then trained in Spain a few days later before flying to Australia.

And the lack of clarity on both issues is causing confusion among tennis fans and players, as well as limiting discussion about the sport itself.

“Of course, I’m here to try and win tournaments,” Murray added.

“This is the first time I’ve played or won a game here in over three years, and situations like this are frustrating.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic has ‘questions to answer’ about Covid infection before tennis can ‘move on’