Andy Murray defeats No. 21 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili to win the Australian Open for the first time in FIVE years.

Andy Murray defeats Nikoloz Basilashvili, the No. 21 seed, to win his first Australian Open match in FIVE years.

ANDY MURRAY won the Australian Open for the first time in FIVE years, and he did so in style, with a five-set, four-hour marathon.

In an exhausting match, the former world No. 1 defeated Nikoloz Basilshvili, the 21st seed, to advance to the second round.

The Briton won 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7 6-4 after three hours and 52 minutes on court, and will now face Taro Daniel of Japan.

Murray’s previous victory at the year’s first Grand Slam came in 2017.

Murray, the top seed and the best player in the world at the time, beat American Sam Querrey in straight sets in the third round before losing to unseeded German Mischa Zverev, Alexander’s older brother, in the fourth round.

But, three years after appearing to retire on the same court at this tournament – where he is a five-time runner-up – he showed a little bit of everything we’ve come to expect from him over the course of his incredible career.

There was pure class, angry frustration, and a dogged determination and refusal to give up beneath it all.

Murray took the first set 6-1 in just 23 minutes on John Cain Arena against Basilashvili, whom he had defeated en route to the Sydney final the week before.

But the Georgian fought back to win the second set 6-3, and Murray went up 2-1 in the third set.

Even in the 69-minute fourth quarter, the physical battle continued.

The Brit was down a break, but came back to tie the game at 4-3 and then saved set points serving at 4-5 as they headed to a tie-break.

And it was the No. 21 seed who was the better player, racing to a 5-1 lead before barely holding on to send the match to a fifth and final set.

Six of his seven five-set matches had been won by Basilashvili.

Murray, on the other hand, appeared energized and focused heading into the decider, drawing on his 17 years of Grand Slam experience and 691 career victories to set himself up with an early break of serve.

It appeared to be a routine progression over the line, but it wasn’t.

At 4-2, Basilashvili reclaimed the lead and held off a 0-30 deficit in the next game.

Murray, on the other hand, was the one who dug deep enough to find that extra something that got him over the finish line.

Under extreme pressure, Basilashvili lost his cool, and Murray won the match when his opponent netted a forehand on the third match point.

