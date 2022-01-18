Andy Murray is enraged that Emma Raducanu’s impressive victory over Sloane Stephens was not broadcast on Australian television.

Andy Murray is enraged that Emma Raducanu’s stunning victory over Sloane Stephens was not broadcast on Australian television.

Andy Murray, the former world number one, was enraged when Australian television chose not to broadcast Emma Raducanu’s first-round match against Sloane Stephens.

After an epic five-set victory in the first round of the Australian Open, Murray was enjoying some well-deserved rest.

In a four-hour epic, he defeated No. 21 seed Nikoloz Basilshvili to win the tournament for the first time in FIVE years.

And he’d be looking forward to getting back in time to watch fellow Brit Raducanu take on Stephens in the first round.

The only issue was that the match was not broadcast on Australian television, much to the chagrin of the two-time Wimbledon champion.

“Come on channel 9 let’s get raducanu [vs]Stephens on one [of]the channels instead of 2x Rod Laver!” Murray wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old also missed out on a good match, as Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, defeated Stevens in a high-quality match 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

Raducanu, a teen sensation, breezed through the first set in 17 minutes without dropping a game, but was humbled 6-2 by Stephens in the second.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

This forced a decisive set, but Raducanu regained her composure, winning the final set 6-1 and advancing to the second round.

Murray’s frustration at not being able to watch Raducanu, the No. 17 seed, added to a difficult day at work for the Scotsman.

He slammed Australian Open fans who seemed to boo him despite his marathon victory following his first round victory.

“Painful stuff there,” Murray said during his on-court interview when he heard the boo-like noises.

“Those are the people.”

However, there are claims that the fans were imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s infamous’siu’ celebration in a bizarre twist.

While social media exploded with people blasting the obnoxious rowdy fans, others responded by claiming that they were shouting’siu’ instead of booing for some strange reason.