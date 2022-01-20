Andy Murray loses to Taro Daniel, world No. 120, in the Australian Open 2022.

The Japanese player was playing in the most important match of his life, but he showed no fear in defeating the three-time grand slam champion.

Andy Murray’s first Australian Open campaign since 2019 came to an end in the second round when qualifier Taro Daniel won the biggest win of his career.

Murray had been forced to play five sets against Nikoloz Basilashvili, and despite a day of rest, he appeared tired.

The former world No. 1’s serve was broken five times in total, and he committed 49 unforced errors.

Murray led 2-0 in the third set, but a crucial double-fault allowed Daniel to reclaim the break and seal the match after two hours and 49 minutes.

