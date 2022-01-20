Andy Murray loses to Taro Daniel, world No. 120, in the Australian Open 2022.
The Japanese player was playing in the most important match of his life, but he showed no fear in defeating the three-time grand slam champion.
Andy Murray’s first Australian Open campaign since 2019 came to an end in the second round when qualifier Taro Daniel won the biggest win of his career.
Murray had been forced to play five sets against Nikoloz Basilashvili, and despite a day of rest, he appeared tired.
The former world No. 1’s serve was broken five times in total, and he committed 49 unforced errors.
Murray led 2-0 in the third set, but a crucial double-fault allowed Daniel to reclaim the break and seal the match after two hours and 49 minutes.
Australian Open 2022 results: Andy Murray crashes out to world No 120 Taro Daniel
Key points
- 1-1, deuce: Murray’s second serve has been a concern in Australia under pressure and he double-faulted for the third time give up break point early on. Two big serves down the middle got him out of trouble but Daniel was determined to hang tough and finally broke in a game that lasted more than 13 minutes.
- Daniel *5-4, 40-0: Playing against a three-time grand slam champion, it would have been easy for Daniel to be intimidated, but having saved break points at 4-3, he nerveless served out the first set to love, sealed with an ace.
- Daniel 6-4 1-1*, 15-30: Under pressure on his serve again, Murray stopped mid-toss to complain about a camera behind the receiver. He ended up missing the first serve and Daniel smashed a return winner to bring up two break points. He only needed one.
- Daniel *6-4 6-4 0-1, 30-40: Murray forced his first break point of the set when he snuck into the net mid-point but didn’t make return on BP. Another one, double-fault, Murray breaks.
- Daniel 6-4 6-4 0-2*, 30-40: With the lead at least in a set, the Murray double-fault habit returned. It was exactly the wrong time and will have settled any vertigo Daniel may have been starting to feel.
- Daniel 6-4 6-4 4-4*, 30-40: The third set had already taken nearly an hour and the Murray legs were starting to look heavy. His efforts to try to shorten points were in vain and after missing his backhand, he threw his racket on the ground in frustration.