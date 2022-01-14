Andy Murray says he won’t ‘kick Novak Djokovic while he’s down,’ but he does reiterate his support for the Covid vaccine.

In what Murray described as a “bad situation,” the world No. 1’s visa was revoked on Friday.

Andy Murray has stated that he hopes Novak Djokovic’s visa situation can be resolved and that he will not “kick him while he’s down.”

Djokovic’s visa was revoked on Friday by immigration minister Alex Hawke, who stated that he did so “in the public interest,” raising the possibility of a three-year ban for the world No. 1.

Murray was on the court when the news broke, having just defeated Reilly Opelka 6-7 6-4 6-4 in Sydney to reach his first final since winning the Antwerp Open in 2019.

The former world No. 1 has repeatedly stated his support for Covid-19 vaccination, but has refused to criticize his unvaccinated opponent Djokovic, whom he has known since they were teenagers.

Murray said, “It’s not a good situation.”

“I’m not going to kick Novak while he’s down.”

“This isn’t a good situation for anybody.”

“I have no idea what route he takes, if he can appeal that, and how long that takes, and can he still be out practicing or competing in the tournament while that process is going on? I have no idea what the situation is with that; I just want it to get resolved.”

Tennis Australia granted Djokovic a medical exemption from vaccination based on a prior infection within the previous six months, but border officials didn’t think that was enough.

His visa was then revoked, but was later reinstated after an appeal, before being revoked again by the federal government.

It’s expected that Djokovic will file an appeal.

Vaccination is required for players competing in the Australian Open, and more than 95 percent of the men’s and women’s top 100 have received at least two doses – including Murray, who received his booster in the United Kingdom prior to his trip to Australia.

“At the end of the day, people must make their own decisions,” Murray added.

“However, there are sometimes consequences to those decisions.”

“My belief and what I’ve seen and read and looked at the data and everything, especially recently in the United Kingdom… the lady who gave me my third.”

