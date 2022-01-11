Andy Murray tells Novak Djokovic to come clean about Covid’s isolation, as the World No. 1 continues to face deportation from Australia.

ANDY MURRAY has called on Novak Djokovic to reveal his whereabouts following a positive Covid-19 test.

Despite winning an appeal against deportation, Djokovic, 34, is still facing deportation by Australia’s Immigration Minister.

Authorities in Australia are now looking into the Serb’s arrival declaration, which stated that he had spent 14 days in Belgrade prior to arriving in Melbourne.

Djokovic’s own social media posts during that time showed him in Spain and at events in Serbia’s capital on the two days AFTER he allegedly tested positive on December 16.

“The fact that he’s not in detention any longer is a positive,” Murray said.

He was successful in court, which is a good thing for him.

“However, there are a few questions about the isolation and other issues that I’m sure we’ll get answers to from him in the coming days.”

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, was speaking after defeating Norway’s Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

“We do want the best players there, but I think there are a few questions to be answered,” Murray said of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“It’s up to the press to inquire about it, and Novak to provide clarification.”

Let’s wait and see what he has to say.”

Marton Fucsovics, 29, of Hungary, slammed the world No. 1.

“People’s health is paramount,” he stated.

“There are rules that were laid out months ago, such as everyone should get vaccinated — and Djokovic didn’t.”

According to a German magazine’s analysis of Djokovic’s test certificates, his positive sample was actually dated December 26, ten days later than previously claimed.

That would have meant he arrived in Australia within the 14-day Covid quarantine period, during which entry to the country is prohibited after infection.