Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev: TV channel, start time, and live stream

Although it is not 2012, British viewers can enjoy a Saturday morning brew while watching the Murray final on BBC.

Andy Murray is in a tour-level final just before the Australian Open starts, twenty-seven months later, with a 47th ATP title in his sights.

Murray has advanced to the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic after defeating Reilly Opelka and Nikoloz Basilashvili, who will face Murray in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Murray, who last won an ATP title in Antwerp in October 2019, said, “It’s already been a great week for me, a big step forward from anything I’ve done in the last year or so, to string four matches together like this and against top players in Basilashvili and Opelka.”

“On Saturday, I’ll go for 47.”

It’s been a good week for me; I’ve gotten better with each match, so hopefully I’ll be able to keep it up.”

Aslan Karatsev stands in his way after defeating Dan Evans in three sets to avoid an all-British final.

Last year, Karatsev was ranked No. 112 in the world, but after reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open and winning titles in Dubai and Moscow, he broke into the top 20.

Murray, who is currently ranked 135th in the world, would love to return to that realm, as the 34-year-old Briton is eager to show that retirement is a distant thought and that he is still capable of defeating the best.

Overcoming Karatsev would demonstrate that Murray’s talent exceeds his ranking, and a healthy season could see him reclaim his place as a seeded player in grand slams and other tournaments.

From 8 a.m. GMT on Saturday, the BBC will broadcast Murray’s final live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport’s website and app, and the red button.

It will also be available for free on FreeSports, which can be found on Freeview (channel 64), Sky HD (422), Virgin TV (553), TalkTalkBT (64), and the FreeSports Player.

That path will be long and winding, but if Murray can overcome his hip pain and continue to reach finals, he may be able to achieve his goal.

After reaching the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic, he will rise at least 20 places, and victory will ensure that he breaks.

