Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel: Australian Open start time, TV channel, and live stream for the upcoming match

Murray will be favored to advance to the third round, where he could face Jannik Sinner, the 11th seed.

Andy Murray rarely does things easily, and after reaching the final in Sydney last week, he won a four-hour marathon in the Australian Open’s first round on Tuesday.

The former world No. 1 triumphed over No. 21 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 in his return to Melbourne after a three-year absence from the grand slam.

Murray, 34, will play qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round on Thursday, and the early focus in the match on the John Cain Arena will be on how the Briton is feeling two days after a grueling match.

Murray, who is competing on the same day as Emma Raducanu, Dan Evans, and Heather Watson, said in his BBC Sport column: “When I’ve had breaks like I’ve had and missed two or three months, it takes time to build up physicality again.”

“My movement and anticipation are getting better again because I’ve had these consistent matches and been able to train for long periods of time in the last seven, eight months.”

“I got to the final in Sydney last week, which was fantastic, but I was worried that it would hurt me against Basilashvili because the conditions are so different here.”

“You’re playing on an indoor court in Sydney, and the surface is a little slower than it is here.”

It’s also different to play outside in the wind.

“I felt like I was at a disadvantage because I didn’t have much time to adjust to the conditions.”

But now I have a day off, and the three-and-a-half hours I spent on the court on Tuesday should help me against Taro Daniel on Thursday.”

Mats Wilander, a seven-time grand slam champion and Eurosport tennis expert, believes the “tables have turned” on Murray, who will now be the favorite in the match against Daniel.

“I consider Andy Murray’s return to be a huge success.

The fact that he is back physically and can play for over four hours is incredible,” said Wilander, a three-time Melbourne winner.

“The fact that he has had surgeries and has sunk to the lowest level of professional tennis.”

