Andy Murray defeats Reilly Opelka in the Sydney Tennis Classic final for the first time since 2019.

Andy Murray, the former world No. 1, is in his first ATP Tour-level final since October 2019, as he gears up for the Australian Open.

Murray came back from a set down to beat 6ft 11in big-serving American Reilly Opelka 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the Sydney Tennis Classic semi-final.

And he could face fellow Brit Dan Evans in the final, as Evans is also in the semi-finals on Friday morning.

Murray showed his usual grit and determination to overcome losing the first set tiebreak in his first ATP Tour semi-final in 822 days.

The game was mostly decided on the serve, but Murray only needed one break in each of the second and third sets against the world No. 25 to serve out the match.

Breaking Opelka’s monster serve at 4-4 in the deciding set to make it 5-4 was crucial, as the 34-year-old then held his nerve on his own serve to qualify for the final.

Despite serving 20 aces, Opelka was ultimately defeated by the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Murray is currently ranked 135th in the world, but if he wins the final on Saturday, he will return to the top 100 after being sidelined by injury since 2017.

His ability to compete has been limited due to well-documented hip issues, with his emotional European Open victory in 2019 serving as his only ATP Tour-level final victory since his injury troubles began.

However, a win on Saturday would give him his 47th career title, in what could be the first-ever all-British ATP Tour final.

As the Novak Djokovic vaccine scandal continues, Murray might be interested in a run at the Australian Open title.

The Australian government has revoked Djokovic’s visa, and he now faces deportation.

The Australian Open begins on Monday, but Djokovic, the nine-time champion, may not be present.

Murray might fancy a shot at glory this year after losing in the final of the tournament FIVE times, four of them to Djokovic.

Especially if he wins this weekend’s Sydney Tennis Classic.

“It would be amazing to start the year with a win, really big progress to string matches together,” Murray said of reaching his first final since 2019.

“I’m going for 47 tomorrow, and I’ve had a good week so far.”

“Each match, I’ve gotten better.”