Andy Murray’s hopes of making return in Miami Open could be dashed by cancellation

Any hopes Andy Murray had of making a comeback later this month could be dashed – although on this occasion it would be irrespective of concerns over his troublesome hip.

The 32 year-old Scot has tentatively targeted the Miami Open for his return, but the tournament may well not happen at all after the abrupt cancellation of this fortnight’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in California.

While there was no immediate negative reaction from the Miami organisers or the ATP Tour, players were left unsure whether to hang around and wait for a decision or head home.

Miami tournament insiders were on Monday night insisting that the event still planned to go ahead despite this month’s Ultra music festival being postponed, and in a fast-moving situation surely nothing can be guaranteed.

Qualifying for the tournament – which is at the same prestigious level as Indian Wells – is due to begin on March 23, with the main draw commencing two days later.

Cancelling this week’s tournament seventeen hours before the qualifying was to begin has potentially profound implications beyond tennis. This is also a big time of year for golf in the US Open, with all roads leading to the Masters early next month.

Crowds at tennis and golf in America are a similar demographic and host a similar number and density of fans. Local government in the Coachella Valley, which hosts Indian Wells, decided that special measures such as ballkids not handing players their towels, huge numbers of hand sanitisers and limited engagement with fans was still not enough to prevent cancellation.

There was talk about playing it behind closed doors but unlike, say, football, tennis derives a huge share of its income from ticket sales and merchandising rather than just TV rights.

Players appeared confused as they sought answers to whether they would receive any money for travelling to the California Masters level event, where the practice facilities remained open for them on Monday.

As Jamie Murray put it in a tweet: “Doesn’t bode well for the tour if IW cancelled for 1 confirmed case in Coachella Valley. Broward county (Miami Open home) has more confirmed cases. Monte Carlo borders northern Italy currently in lockdown. Rome Masters? French Open? Wimbledon?!!!”

Top Argentinian player Diego Schwartzmaan complained that his peer group were not being kept informed well enough.

“It would be nice if ATP Tour communicate a bit better to the players of a suspension to such a tournament when we are all here… finding out through social networks or WhatsApp is quite lazy,” he tweeted.

Some clearly felt there was an element of over-reaction after just one Coronavirus case emerged in the vicinity.

While it will be too early for the likes of Wimbledon or the French Open to take a definitive position, there must be genuine fears already over next month’s Monte Carlo Open which takes place around the Easter period, and Rome’s Italian Open, which happens in mid-May.

While such matters depend on different territories, from an insurance point of view it is generally better for an event to be cancelled by an outside agency rather than the tournament itself.

A Wimbledon spokesperson declined to comment but SW19 is known to be closely watching the situation. In the event that the government asked it to cancel, its insurance policies would allow for ticket holders to be refunded.