Andy Murray’s hopes of winning his first ATP title since 2019 were dashed during the Australian Open warm-up in Sydney by brutal Aslan Karatsev.

ANDY MURRAY’S hopes of winning his first ATP title since October 2019 were dashed by Aslan Karatsev.

The British player, who last won a singles title in Antwerp just months after hip resurfacing surgery, was completely outplayed by the Russian beast, who won 6-3 6-3.

Murray got off to a shaky start in Sydney, dropping his serve in the first game.

Throughout the first set, he couldn’t even get a glove on his opponent.

Murray, who was down 5-3, threw in his third and fourth double faults to give the set to the other player.

In the second, another early break put the former world No. 1 on the back foot.

He created FIVE break-point opportunities in a crucial game at 3-1, but Karatsev saved them all and won 4-1.

From there, Karatsev, the 2021 Australian Open semi-finalist, was unstoppable.

Murray compelled him to do so.

Murray saved the second match point with a clean backhand winner after he double-faulted on his first and missed by a long shot.

However, the world No. 20 eventually crossed the finish line to win his third career title.

