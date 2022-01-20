Andy Murray’s retirement is always on everyone’s mind, but he has set clear goals for when he will retire.

Andy Murray’s retirement is always on everyone’s mind, but he’s set clear deadlines for when he’ll step down.

Reaching the second round of a grand slam ‘does not motivate him,’ according to the former world No. 1, and a lack of improvement at the Australian Open would make him reconsider his future in the sport.

Taro Daniel shook his hand vigourously after putting away the game-winning volley, as if he had just touched something hot.

In fact, he had: a run of form strong enough to derail Andy Murray’s latest attempt to reach the second week of a grand slam.

Murray limped out of the Wimbledon quarter-finals, well beaten by Sam Querrey and almost using his racket as a crutch because of hip pain, almost five years ago.

The former world No. 1 has never finished in the top eight of a major.

Since then, there has been a lot of water under the bridge, with two well-documented hip surgeries and a return to title-winning form (Antwerp 2019) that many thought was impossible after he had a metal joint implanted.

Murray, on the other hand, did not go through years of rehabilitation just to make up the numbers and win the occasional minor championship.

He believed, and continues to believe, that he can be world No. 1 once more.

On the way home from Melbourne, his self-belief will be put to the test once more as he reflects on his defeat to Daniel, the first player outside the top 100 to beat him at a grand slam.

It’s difficult to say which will irritate Murray more: the facts of the defeat or the manner in which it occurred.

Both seemed to be present in his public musings.

“I made far too many mistakes today,” he admitted.

“I’m extremely dissatisfied.

Very dissatisfied.

For me, this is a difficult loss.”

Is he thinking about going back to Australia?

“It is correct.

But not if I repeat my behavior from tonight too often this season.

For a variety of reasons, this is an important year for me, and I want to do well in the major events,” Murray added.

“In that regard, tonight isn’t good enough for me.”

Making it to the second round of slams does not excite me.

I’d like to be doing a lot better.

