Andy Murray’s decision to switch rackets could have backfired, but he now believes it was the “right decision.”

In a move reminiscent of Roger Federer’s overhaul of his game after knee and back surgery in 2016, the former world No. 1 has revamped his game.

The size of 1’s racket has grown.

Andy Murray used the same racket frame for 20 years before switching to a new one at the end of 2021, which he admits could have backfired but now believes did not.

The 34-year-old has used the same Head racket throughout his professional career – a customised PT57A Graphene XT Radical Pro to be exact – but switched to a new frame during the off-season.

Murray also parted ways with longtime coach and close friend Jamie Delgado, replacing him for the first half of the season with Jan De Witt.

The changes may have thrown the former world No. 1 off.

1’s plans to return to the top of the sport, but after a three-hour victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in Sydney on Wednesday, he reassured fans that he was pleased with his new set-up.

After rallying from a set down to win 6-7 7-6 6-3, Murray said, “Just getting a match win like that early in the season with the new racket is good.”

“If I started losing a lot of close matches early in the year and wasn’t winning against players I had won against the previous season, I might start to question that decision.”

“However, I believe it is a good win for me for a variety of reasons, and I am confident that I can string a few more together in the coming weeks.”

Murray explained his racket switch at the end of last year as a way to increase his margin for error, given that he is a man with a metal hip attempting to compete in singles tennis, which no elite player has ever done at the highest level.

Murray is said to have tested a variety of rackets and has adopted a wider string pattern as well as a three-square-inch increase in head size, similar to a move Roger Federer made in his later years.

Mark Petchey, Murray’s former coach, compared it to “playing” and predicted that it would give him more power.

