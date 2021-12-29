Andy Reid Breaks Important Chiefs Roster News

Andy Reid Makes Important Roster Changes for the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, has provided an upbeat update, which is rare in these days of COVID-19.

According to KC insider Pete Sweeney, every player on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster has tested negative for the virus amid a major outbreak across the NFL.

“Everyone on the roster passed their COVID [test],” Reid said at a press conference on Wednesday.

