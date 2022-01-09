Andy Reid Gives Up Some Good News About Travis Kelce’s Injury

Andy Reid shares some good news about Travis Kelce’s injury.

After an injury scare on Saturday night, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce appears to be doing well.

Kelce got a first down as Kansas City was running out the clock, but he left the field right away to be examined by trainers.

When asked about the injury during his postgame press conference, head coach Andy Reid downplayed it, saying Kelce was “fine.”

Before leaving the game, Kelce had four receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Kelce will finish the regular season with 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns on 92 receptions.

Kelce will be in his sixth season with 1,000 or more receiving yards, and he is still arguably the best tight end in the league.

After a 28-24 win over the Broncos, the Chiefs are waiting to see if they’ll get the top seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

For the AFC to pass through Arrowhead, the Texans must beat the Titans.

If the AFC passes through Arrowhead once more, Kansas City will have a great chance to reach its third consecutive Super Bowl.

