Andy Reid Makes A Brutally Honest New Year’s Resolution Admission

Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, was asked if he has a New Year’s resolution during his press conference on Friday.

He gave a fantastic response.

Reid told reporters, “I was going to say eat less, but then I’d feel like Pinocchio.”

Reid has always been forthright with the press.

Comments like these are why he is so popular among football fans.

It’s also refreshing to see a coach approach their press conference with a lighthearted tone.

