Andy Reid Reacts To The NFL Fires Head Coaches

The 2021 NFL regular season is over, and the teams that did not make the playoffs will have a long offseason ahead of them.

It also means that several teams that failed to meet expectations will be replaced.

Several coaches have already been fired by their respective teams, including Matt Nagy, Brian Flores, and Joe Judge.

Their firings prompted Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, to make an important point about the opportunity to be one of the league’s 32 coaches.

According to Fox News, Andy Reid had the following to say:

Reid went on to say that the NFL is a “crazy business” and that he personally knows most of the other coaches.

“There are always little humps in this thing that you have to go through, the valley to get to the peak,” Reid said.

“It’s a crazy business, but they’re all nice people.”

I know all of them, and they’re great guys who can pretty much do whatever they want from here.”

