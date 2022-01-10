Andy Reid shares some good news about Tyreek Hill’s injury.

Tyreek Hill will need to be at his best if the Chiefs are to make another Super Bowl run.

Hill played only a few snaps in the Chiefs’ 28-24 victory over the Broncos on Saturday.

While suffering from a heel injury, he caught one pass for two yards and was targeted three times.

The good news is that Hill appears to be ready to play when the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round on Saturday.

Andy Reid stated as much during his press conference on Monday afternoon.

“We’re anticipating he’ll be OK to go,” Reid said at a press conference on Monday, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Andy Reid Shares Encouraging Tyreek Hill Injury News

