Andy Reid’s Post-Super Bowl Remarks Have Gone Viral

Andy Reid’s Post-Super Bowl Remark Has Gone Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl after the 2019 season in less than two calendar years, but the team is already hungry for another title.

Following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round, head coach Andy Reid made it abundantly clear.

The Chiefs are getting closer to winning another Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City is so close to winning a second championship in three years that it can almost taste it, and Reid doesn’t want to miss out on another bite.

“Well, if you like chocolate cake and eat a piece, and then there’s another in front of you, you’ll probably want to eat that as well.”

“Not much is going to stop you,” Reid said Monday, according to Field Yates, when asked if winning a Super Bowl makes him want to win another.

“You feel the same way about the [Super Bowl].”

That is the ultimate chocolate cake.

If you can, you’ll go get it.”

Andy Reid’s Comment On Winning Super Bowl Going Viral

Andy Reid’s Comment On Winning Super Bowl Going Viral