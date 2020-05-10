Andy Robertson on being ‘ripped apart’ by Eden Hazard as Liverpool star names his toughest opponents

Andy Robertson has said he thought he would never recover from being torn apart by Eden Hazard while playing for Hull City in 2014.

The young left-back faced an in-form Belgian as Steve Bruce’s side visited Stamford Bridge with Chelsea firmly in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Robertson was halfway through his first season in English football and feared he might not recover from being given the runaround by the winger.

‘When I was at Hull I played against Hazard when he won the player of the year and he ripped me apart at Stamford Bridge,’ he told That Peter Crouch podcast.

‘It’s a game I never thought I’d recover from but luckily I did!’

Hull lost 2-0 and went on to be relegated from the Premier League. But Robertson played a starring role in their comeback a season later before impressing during his second campaign in the top-flight.

When the Tigers were relegated again he earned himself a move to Liverpool and has gone from strength to strength under Jurgen Klopp.

And while the Scotland captain is now regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, when Crouch asked him to pick his toughest opponent from this season he recalled another player who had cut him open.

‘Adama Traore this season ripped me apart to be fair,’ admitted the Scotland captain.

The full-back was asked whether the Wolves forward is the fasted player in the division.

‘Easy, without a doubt It’s ridiculous,’ he said.

‘I think he could give most Premier League defenders a 15 yard start and he’d win the race.

‘Big Virg and him had a great race to be fair, big Virg has got his big long legs.’

Traore was on fire when Liverpool faced Wolves at Molineux in January with Robertson having one of his poorer games in a red shirt.

But it was Klopp’s side who came away with the three points thanks to a late goal from Roberto Firmino.