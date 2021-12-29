As Anthony Joshua’s conqueror, Tyson Fury, demands a WBC sanctioned fight, Andy Ruiz Jr exclaims, “Let’s go!”

As Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua’s conqueror, demands a WBC sanctioned fight, Andy Ruiz Jr exclaims, “Let’s go!”

ANDY RUIZ JR has expressed his desire for a rematch with Tyson Fury, claiming a shot at the WBC heavyweight title on social media.

Dillian Whyte, who is demanding £7.5 million for the blockbuster British fight, has told the Gypsy King that he can avoid fighting him.

Whyte is locked in a legal battle with the Mexican-based sanctioning body over his share of the potentially multibillion-dollar prize pool.

Fury may be forced to fight in a non-title fight due to a March hearing.

Anthony Joshua’s former opponent Ruiz Jr and Robert Helenius are two possible opponents for the unbeaten Mancunian, according to Bob Arum, the promoter of the Gypsy King in the United States.

“Frank Warren and I are looking for another opponent to fight Fury in Manchester or Las Vegas, depending on who it is,” he told iFL TV.

“As a result, Andy Ruiz is being considered as a potential replacement; he’s available.”

“This big Finnish kid, Helenius, who looked very good in the semi-wind up on the Fury vs. Wilder card, big, big Finnish kid, who can really fight,” says the announcer.

“They’re the two main characters,” says the narrator.

We’ll fight in the United Kingdom if it’s Helenius, and in Las Vegas if it’s Ruiz.”

And on his Instagram story, Ruiz Jr quickly responded, stating that he is willing to fight Fury inside the squared circle.

“Let’s go, I need that WBC,” said the former WBA, WBO, and IBF champion.

Ruiz Jr then posted a photo of himself with Fury before pleading with Arum’s boxing promoters to end the fight.

He added, “Let’s go, Top Rank.”

The Mexican-American has only fought once since losing his rematch with AJ in December 2019, a points victory over Chris Arreola in May in which he climbed off the canvas.

Deontay Wilder has also been linked to a fight with Ruiz Jr. after WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman discussed the possibility.

“[That fight] would be incredible, and it would fit in perfectly with Mexico City’s plans [to secure major boxing events].”

“We’ve been looking for a way to bring a fantastic event back to our city for quite some time.”

“We’ve always had great fights [in Mexico City], but it’s been a long time since we’ve had a great event in Mexico City, and yes, Andy Ruiz, a fight with Wilder would be fantastic.”

“One of the most intriguing non-title fights is Wilder-Ruiz…

