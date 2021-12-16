Ange Postecoglou admits to wishing for a Celtic vs. Rangers signing and provides an injury update ahead of the Ross County match.

The Old Firm’s second meeting of the season comes just one day after the January transfer window opens.

Ange Postecoglou wants his new Celtic signings to be ready for next month’s game against Rangers.

However, he acknowledges that it may not be possible.

Deals for Reo Hatae, Daizen Maeda, and Yosuke Ideguchi, a Japanese trio, are being worked on in the hope of being completed in time for the Parkhead Premiership showdown on January 2nd.

Postecoglou, on the other hand, is realistic enough to realize that he might not get what he wants.

He explained, “It’s probably more idealistic than realistic.”

“However, they say that if you aim for the stars, you’ll land on the moon.”

“As a result, I’m working hard to get them in the door as soon as possible.”

“While getting them before January 2 may be a stretch, I do want them as soon as possible because the time before we restart could be critical in integrating any new players we have.”

“Unlike what happened during the summer window, when the league began while we were still signing players, the league began while we were still signing players.”

That is not a situation I want to be in.

“Our transfers are on-going, and we’re working our way through them.”

“At this point, nothing has been done.

We live in unusual times, as I’ve always said, when things aren’t always clear.

In some areas, there are delays.

“We haven’t closed any deals yet, but we’re working very hard to make sure we have deals in place early in the window so that the people we want to join us can do so.”

“We’re trying to figure things out.”

There has been no confirmation or action.

“If I said a deal was done, I could be found out in a day because something happened.”

In addition, Postecoglou provided an injury update ahead of tonight’s match against Ross County.

Kyogo Furuhashi was injured against Real Betis in midweek, and James Forrest only played 16 minutes against Motherwell over the weekend.

He confirmed that [Georgios] Giakoumakis is still a couple of weeks away.

“We’ll just have to wait and assess Forrest and Kyogo.”

They’ve been ruled out of Wednesday’s game.

At the moment, that’s all I can rule them out of, but we’ll see how the week goes.”