Ange Postecoglou lays out a minimum recovery timescale for Kyogo Furuhashi’s latest injury.

For a “number of weeks,” the Japanese forward is unlikely to return to the Hoops.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s return to Celtic is unlikely, according to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Because of a hamstring problem, the Japan forward has missed games both before and after the winter break, and Postecoglou had hoped for more information this week after stating on Monday that he would be out for at least two to three weeks.

When asked about a possible return for the 27-year-old, the Hoops coach says it will still be “a few weeks.”

After it was revealed that Kyogo would not be called up by Japan for their World Cup qualifiers, hopes were high that he would be fit for Rangers’ visit on February 1.

However, according to the most recent prognosis, that is not the case.

“We’re still sorting through that,” Postecoglou said, “but suffice to say it’s not going to be a quick return.”

“I’m hesitant to put a time frame on it because I think it’s unfair to the player, but we’re still looking at a few weeks at the moment.”

“Hopefully, we’ll get some clarity; there are still some things they want to see if things calm down, but we’re looking at a few weeks at this point.”