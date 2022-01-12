Ange Postecoglou’s influence on Johnny Kenny’s decision to join Celtic is explained.

Johnny Kenny explains how Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou influenced his decision to join the Hoops.

The 18-year-old is eager to please his new boss, who persuaded him to relocate to Parkhead.

Johnny Kenny has revealed why he chose Celtic and the influence Ange Postecoglou had on his decision.

On a five-year deal, the 18-year-old striker joined Parkhead from League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers.

Following the recruitment of Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, and Reo Hatate, he became the Hoops’ fourth January signing.

Kenny may not have arrived to the same fanfare as his new teammates, but he is eager to make an impression at the club.

Under Postecoglou, a number of young players have made appearances, including Stephen Welsh, Adam Montgomery, Liam Scales, and others, and Kenny believes that the manager’s belief in youth was crucial in his decision.

He told the club’s website, “The manager was huge.”

“I talked to him a few times before I came, and the way he wants to play and what he thinks of me is amazing.”

“The number of young players he’s brought through here is incredible, and I’m hoping to be able to play under him.”

“I’ve signed a long-term contract, so I want to come here, win trophies, score goals, rally the fans behind me, and bring more success to Celtic Park.”

Kenny is eager to impress his new team after a successful year with his hometown club.

“It feels amazing,” he said as he reflected on his decision.

“Thank goodness it’s over with now, and it’s time to get to work, impress the boss, and get in the thick of things.”

“I had a good season with Sligo and it was great to play there, but it’s a no-brainer when Celtic come in.”

“I couldn’t wait to get here because it’s such a big club here and back home, and so many of my family and friends are fans.”