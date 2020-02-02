Angel Di Maria insists Lionel Messi is superior to former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria has lined up alongside some of the best players in the history of the game, but he believes Argentina team-mate and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is the greatest.

The 31-year-old lifted the Champions League, La Liga and two Copa del Rey trophies during four seasons at Real Madrid in which he partnered Cristiano Ronaldo. He also played alongside England’s all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney at Manchester United.

The Argentine thrived at PSG with the assistance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but he insists fellow countryman Messi is the best player on the planet.

‘It was a dream to have the possibility to play with (Wayne) Rooney, (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, Cristiano (Ronaldo), Leo (Messi)… they were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I’d get to play with them,’ Di Maria told TyC Sports.

‘I used to watch them and then to have the opportunity to play with them was really nice.

‘Leo is the best of the four, Cristiano is a monster and Neymar is simply a joy for football. He’s Brazilian and when he plays all he does is have fun.

‘Ibra is crazy, a total character. On the pitch he might seem like a bad guy but he is awesome, a really good guy. I got along with him very well when he was here.

‘Rooney is a quiet guy. I never thought he would be as strong as he is. With all the great players I have played with, it’s hard to choose. But if I had to pick one, it would be Leo.’

Di Maria as also tipped current PSG colleague Kylian Mbappe to European football’s most prestigious individual prize.

‘Mbappe is a little animal,’ Di Maria said. ‘He has a great mentality. He’s a good boy, always calm, and plays at a high level. Even with everything he has done, he can do more. If he continues with the mentality he has, I know that he will win the Ballon d’Or.’