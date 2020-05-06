Angel Di Maria’s wife did not like to live in England

Over 50 million people live in England, but it is not for everyone. It was definitely not for Jorgelina Cardoso, the wife of Paris-Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria, who lived there for a year while her husband played for Manchester United.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Di Maria signed a five-year contract with United in 2014 for 73 $ 8 million, which was a British record at the time, but Cardoso moved to Manchester with her, she said Los Angeles de la Manana During a recent interview, she originally didn’t want that. “data-reactid =” 17 “> Di Maria signed a five-year contract with United for $ 73.8 million in 2014, which was a British record at the time, and Cardoso moved to Manchester with her, she said Los Angeles de la Manana During a recent interview, she originally didn’t want that.

“I remember Angel showing up and saying,” An offer from Manchester United has been received. Maybe we’re a little bit financially safer, “Cardoso said of ESPN. “It was terrible. Manchester is the worst. Everything is terrible in Manchester. In fact, I argued a lot with Angel about it. We lived in Madrid, Angel played in the best team in the world, which to me is Real Madrid. We were perfect, the weather was perfect, the food was perfect. And suddenly he said there was a suggestion to go to Manchester. I said to him: “No chance. You go alone.” No come on. Let’s go. ” , he answered.”

Cardoso had formed an opinion about Manchester a year earlier after visiting Gianinna Maradona, the daughter of Diego Maradona, who lived there with her then-husband Sergio Aguero. Visiting friends in Manchester didn’t stop Cardoso from absolutely hating it.

“I didn’t want to go to Manchester because I was friends with Gianinna Maradona, who was married to Aguero, and we flew from Madrid to his Manchester home to visit him for two or three days as Angel with a couple of days Real Madrid had free. “It was terrible! Everything was terrible, we went to the house and said,” See you later, folks, we’re out of here. “When we left, I said to him: Go to any country except England. Anyway, a year later we were in England and it was terrible, a shit hole. “ Promotions

Cardoso explained that she didn’t like it there because she felt aggressively out of place – and the food didn’t help.

“I didn’t like anything, nothing. The women are all thin, prim and neat … funny. You walk down the street and don’t know if they’ll kill you or what. The food is disgusting. All the girls are dolled up to nine, perfectly made up and there I am with my hair in a bun and without makeup. “We try to be closer when things are going badly. I didn’t accuse him of being there. I just said to him: “Darling, I want to kill myself, it is already 2pm. In the evening.’”

The Mayor of Manchester probably shouldn’t include Cardoso’s comments in his city’s next guidebook, as England doesn’t seem to be for them. England was not for Di Maria either. He only spent a lackluster season at Manchester United before being sold to PSG in 2015.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from Yahoo Sports:“data-reactid =” 27 “>More from Yahoo Sports: