Angela Lee, an MMA champion, flaunts her incredible post-baby weight loss ahead of her fight comeback.

Angela Lee, the winner of the ONE CHAMPIONSHIP, flaunted her incredible post-baby weight loss ahead of her MMA comeback.

The 115-pound atomweight champion last fought in October of this year, submitting Xiong Jing Nan with ten seconds left in the fight.

April Lee and her partner, fellow fighter Bruno Pucci, welcomed their first child, Ava Marie, into the world this year.

She recently celebrated nine months since her baby was born and revealed her weight loss during that time.

“Ava Marie turned 9 months yesterday, and wow, what a journey it has been for us!” Lee wrote on Instagram.

“On the left, I was 9 months pregnant with Ava and only a few days away from giving birth, and on the right, a picture we took today!”

“Ava is 9 months old, and I’ve been postpartum for 9 months.

I am eternally grateful for this body, which housed, nourished, and protected my child.

“I’m definitely taking better care of my body, not only for myself but also for Ava, as I’m still breastfeeding and nursing her.”

“We’ve been through a lot together and have matured a lot.”

“I’m so proud of us! I adore you, baby girl, and I appreciate you teaching me how to be a good mother to you.”

Lee, whose brother Christian is a former ONE champion, returns to the ring in Singapore to face Stamp Fairtex, who has won three of her last four fights.

In a special-rules bout on the undercard, UFC legend Demetrious Johnson will face kickboxer Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Johnson and Rodtang will fight in four three-minute rounds, with the rules switching from MMA to Muay Thai after each.