Angus Gardner, the former World Rugby Referee of the Year, is in charge of the Six Nations match between France and Ireland.

Angus Gardner, the referee for the Six Nations match between France and Ireland, is a former World Rugby Referee of the Year.

The winner of this year’s Six Nations could be decided by a match between France and Ireland.

Both teams are favorites to win the championship this year, and both have a winning record.

The French beat Italy 37-10, as expected, while Ireland thrashed Wales 29-7.

But what do we know about Australia’s Angus Gardner, the man in the middle for this historic match at the Stade de France?

In the year 1984, Angus Gardner was born in Sydney.

He was an avid rugby player as a teenager until he was diagnosed with Scheuremann’s Disease [a hereditary disc disease].

“The doctor was like’mate, you need to take up fishing,’ and that was devastating to hear,” Gardner told the Sydney Morning Herald about the moment he was diagnosed.

“As a way to stay involved, one of the teachers suggested refereeing, and I took it from there.”

Gardner took charge of Papua New Guinea vs. Vanuatu in his first international match in 2011.

A year later, he officiated his first Super Rugby match, which pitted the Queensland Reds against the Melbourne Rebels.

He officiated the Super Rugby final in 2018 and was named World Rugby’s Referee of the Year the following year.

Angus Gardner has recently taken charge of one of France’s most important matches.

He was the man in the middle for France against Argentina in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, where the French won 23-21 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Gardner had his work cut out for him that day, as a 20-man brawl erupted after the final whistle.

Gardner was in charge of Ireland’s game against hosts Japan at the same tournament, which ended in a 19-12 loss, sending them to the quarter-finals against New Zealand.

Gardner also mentioned refereeing an Ireland-South Africa match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, which he calls his favorite venue.

The fortress, the history, he explained.

I did a match there two years ago between South Africa and Ireland.

At the halftime break, Ireland led 19-3.

“At halftime, the Ellis Park crowd booed the Springboks off, and I mistook it for booing me.”

“Then, as in fairytales, South Africa came out on top and won the game.”