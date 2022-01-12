Another AFCON blunder, with the incorrect Mauritania national anthem being played THREE TIMES and players being asked to sing without music.

Another AFCON gaffe, with the incorrect Mauritania national anthem being played THREE TIMES and players being asked to sing without music.

Following THREE failed attempts, MAURITANIA players stood in disbelief as they were denied the opportunity to hear their national anthem.

The Lions of Chinguetti are playing Gambia in their first Africa Cup of Nations group game, and they are off to a bad start at the Limbe Stadium.

Before kick-off, Didier Gomes Da Rosa’s players lined up to hear the national anthems, but the stadium officials played the wrong one three times.

The Mauritania players had no choice but to sing without music, whereas Gambia’s national anthem was not a problem.

This is the competition’s second major blunder, and it occurs on the same day.

This follows some shocking officiating during Mali’s disputed 1-0 victory over Tunisia.

Janny Sikazwe, the referee, awarded two contentious penalties, a dubious red card, and TWICE called the game off.

