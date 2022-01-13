Another assistant coach from Ohio State will not be returning, according to reports.

Another Ohio State assistant coach will not be returning, according to reports.

The coaching staff for Ohio State next year is still undergoing significant changes.

Al Washington, the linebackers coach for the Buckeyes, will not return in 2022, according to Bucknuts.

This news comes on the heels of reports that defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs would be leaving Columbus as well.

Report: Another Ohio State Assistant Coach Not Returning

Report: Another Ohio State Assistant Coach Not Returning