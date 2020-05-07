Another bang at GC: New club bosses fire 6 employees

freshfocus 1/7 GC throws out five junior coaches.

Almost a month ago, the Chinese joined owner Jenny Wang at GC. And now the Swiss operational leadership that she deployed is cracking down: Five junior coaches received the blue letter.

Adrian Fetscherin, head of media and member of the executive board, says: «We have the goal of putting the Grasshopper Club Zurich back on a sound financial footing and making it successful in sport. The basis for this is a reasonable wage structure in all areas at GC. This is not the case everywhere. »

Managing Director Jimmy Berisha says: «What we found does not correspond to the reality of a Challenge League club. That is why we are now examining all areas in the club. »

According to BLICK information, the dismissed coaches earned an average of around CHF 10,000 per month. And the budget for the season at the club was around CHF 13 million, or around CHF 9 million in revenue.

Berisha continues: “We communicate very openly internally and want to introduce a uniform wage structure. Some people come on their own and are willing to forego wages. Because they realize that they have earned far too much for years. Personally, I think that’s incredibly strong from these people. » Promotions

The junior coaches concerned were not offered the option of waiving wages. Which means that the new leadership also have reservations about the content. All have a three-month notice period and are on the payroll until the end of July.

After the dismissal of Fredy Bickel there is also another voluntary termination at the Hoppers. Team manager Christian Künzli (he was also head of media) leaves the club.

Vitus Derungs (Head of Admin / Legal) also had to leave and material manager Szabi Kaszas voluntarily quit. “Both departures are not in our time,” says Fetscherin.

Managing Director Berisha says: «Even if the Chinese are here now: we are a Challenge League club and have to live and do business that way. We also no longer want long-term contracts where a club breaks down. »

What does the familiar bird do?

But in the middle of these layoffs, other personnel on the GC campus are causing a stir. Walter Grüter (66), Erich Vogel’s long-time confidant, walks around with the ball bag. “The ear of Erich Vogel”, he is called internally. He is the coach of the GC women. The «NZZ» wrote that he would become a member of the first team.

“Nonsense,” says Berisha. «In the Corona crisis, he is doing individual training with a player from the first team with whom he is personally connected. He is out of the question for the staff of the 1st team. »

Erich Vogel has no influence, he claims. “Clearly no.” Even if insiders claim that he often has him on the phone. Berisha takes out his cell phone and shows his call history. No conversation with Vogel, at least since Monday morning.

Did he give advice on the layoffs? “Clearly no,” Fetscherin repeated. And the Chinese? «You are informed and have approved it. The operational management made the decision. »