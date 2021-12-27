ANOTHER batting collapse has all-but gifted the third Test to Australia, putting England on the verge of a humiliating Ashes thrashing.

ENGLAND’S batting collapsed once more, and they are on the verge of another humiliating defeat.

As for the Ashes, their chances of reclaiming the small urn have long since vanished.

After surrendering a 78-run deficit in the first innings, England lost four wickets in just 12 overs, with Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan falling to successive balls.

England were stunned by the end of day two of the Third Test, with a score of 31-4, still 51 runs short of avoiding an innings defeat.

Another batting collapse, this time fairly predictable, added to England’s anxiety over the Covid outbreak sweeping through the camp.

In the field, England had performed admirably, with Jimmy Anderson taking four wickets in another superb display of swing and seam bowling.

But it didn’t matter because Australia’s fast bowlers put England’s top-order through the wringer once more.

Crawley was caught behind by Mitchell Starc, who then had Malan lbw.

The ball clipped the leg stump in his review.

Joe Root tried to get an edge on the hat-trick ball, but failed.

Then debutant Scott Boland edged a catch behind off the hapless Haseeb Hameed, who had been thoroughly roughed up by the pace and bounce of the bowling.

Nightwatchman Jack Leach also didn’t make it to the end, being bowled while offering no shot to Boland.

England’s task appears hopeless, despite Root and Ben Stokes ensuring no further mishaps.

Anderson had earlier taken 4-33 from 23 balls, confirming that, at the age of 39, he is still England’s best bowler by a long shot.

With metronomic accuracy, he combines skill, swing, and seam.

Anderson has 21 wickets at an average of 12.95 in overseas Tests this year, with an economy rate of 1.71 runs per over.

After two members of England’s coaching staff and two members of their families tested positive for Covid, the game was delayed by 30 minutes.

Australia’s irritating but highly effective duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith both departed cheaply after hitting a couple of boundaries before nicking off to Ollie Robinson.

Labuschagne edged Mark Wood’s quick bowling to Root at slip, and then Anderson bowled Smith via the inside edge.

Anderson’s figures for the spell that included Smith’s wicket were 6-5-1-1.

On five, Jos Buttler had already coaxed an inside edge from Smith, but he couldn’t hold on to the extremely difficult opportunity as he dived to his left.

