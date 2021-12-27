Another CFB team is reportedly pulling out of their bowl game.

A fourth college football bowl game is on the verge of being canceled as the Miami Hurricanes deal with the same issue that has affected the other three.

Miami is pulling out of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

According to the report, it is unclear whether the Sun Bowl will be able to find a replacement in time.

The Sun Bowl was supposed to take place on New Year’s Eve, but that date is now in doubt.

Several bowl games have already been canceled today, and COVID-19 outbreaks are affecting more teams every day.

The Sun Bowl had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the current state of affairs, this year’s edition of the game may follow in the footsteps of previous editions.

