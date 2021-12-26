Another College Football Bowl Game Is Supposedly “In Danger”

Texas A&M announced earlier this week that it would not be competing in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

Thankfully, the Aggies informed the Gator Bowl in time for a replacement to be found.

Rutgers has stepped up and will now play in the bowl game.

Unfortunately, Hawai’i could not say the same, as the Rainbow Warriors pulled out of their bowl game just 22 hours before kickoff.

But the bad news for bowl season doesn’t stop there.

Virginia reportedly canceled its flight to Boston this morning, according to a new report from Mike Barber.

The cancellation comes just days before the team’s Fenway Bowl matchup against SMU.

The following is a quote from the Richmond Times Dispatch:

In the next three days, the bowl is unlikely to be able to find a replacement for Virginia.

Hopefully, the team will be healthy enough to travel to Boston for the game.

Another College Football Bowl Game Is Reportedly “In Jeopardy”

