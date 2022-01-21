Another GM candidate is being interviewed by the Raiders today, according to reports.

Mike Mayock, the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, was fired earlier this week.

Although the search has only been going on for a few days, a few names have emerged.

Champ Kelly of the Chicago Bears and Dave Ziegler of the New England Patriots have both interviewed for the position.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati Bengals scout Trey Brown was the most recent candidate to interview for the Raiders’ general manager vacancy.

Brown, 36, is rapidly rising through the ranks.

He began his career in football administration with the Patriots before moving on to the Eagles.

After brief stints with the Birmingham Iron and St. Louis Blues, he returned to the Birmingham Iron.

Brown has returned to the NFL as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks. Clearly, he has shown enough potential in Cincinnati this season to warrant an interview for a general manager position.

Raiders Reportedly Interviewing Another GM Candidate Today

Raiders Reportedly Interviewing Another GM Candidate Today