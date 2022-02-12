Another GM candidate is said to be being interviewed by the Steelers.

The search for a new general manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers is still underway.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network revealed the latest candidate on the team’s radar on Friday night.

The Steelers plan to interview Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, according to Pelissero.

The Buccaneers’ college and professional scouting departments are managed by Spytek on a day-to-day basis.

He should be near the top of the Steelers’ list in terms of experience.

Spytek has 18 years of NFL experience in total.

Spytek spent three seasons with the Broncos before joining the Buccaneers’ front office.

He was also a director of college scouting for the Browns, an operations intern for the Lions, and a college scouting assistant for the Eagles.

Steelers Reportedly Interviewing Another GM Candidate

Steelers Reportedly Interviewing Another GM Candidate