Another Head Coaching Candidate is reportedly being interviewed by the Giants.

The New York Giants’ search for a new head coach appears to be heating up.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is expected to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this weekend, according to reports on Friday.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently revealed that New York will also consider an internal candidate for the position.

Patrick Graham, the defensive coordinator, is said to be in the running for the job.

“Sources say the Giants will interview defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the head coaching job.

Graham, who was interviewed during the previous cycle, will be given an in-house look this year,” Fowler said.

During last year’s coaching cycle, Graham was a popular candidate.

Since the 2020 season, he has served as the Giants’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Graham spent time with the Dolphins, Packers, and Patriots before joining the G-Men.

