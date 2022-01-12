According to Jason La Canfora of ESPN, another NFL coach will be let go.

Another NFL coach, according to Jason La Canfora, will be fired.

One NFL insider believes the firings of head coaches aren’t over yet.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on the carousel on Wednesday, including the situation involving Houston’s David Culley.

“I would not be surprised if the Houston Texans conducted a head coaching search by the weekend, if not sooner,” he said.

Jason La Canfora Thinks 1 Other NFL Coach Will Be Fired

David Culley: “I’ve loved every minute of it … I love this job, and again … I don’t consider this work. … Feel sorry for me? Do you know what I do? I’m the head coach of the Houston Texans, you know, regardless of what the record is. And that’s a beautiful thing.” pic.twitter.com/gPFd9lJixP

— Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 10, 2022

Would #Patriots Coach Josh McDaniels Say ‘No’ To #Texans Offer from GM Nick Caserio? https://t.co/KalET3NYip via @fishsports

— fishsports (@fishsports) January 11, 2022