Another NFL head coach is expected to be fired, according to a report.

Another NFL head coach is expected to be fired, according to reports.

The Houston Texans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, but head coach David Culley is unlikely to be fired.

Without star quarterback Deshaun Watson, Culley has done an admirable job guiding the Texans through a tumultuous 2021 season.

Culley, most people would agree, is deserving of another season in Houston.

That, however, may not be the case.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, there’s a growing belief that Culley will be cut in Houston.

That would be a bit of a shock.

Report: Another NFL Head Coach Expected To Be Fired

