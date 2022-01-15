Another Oklahoma assistant has reportedly been poached by USC.

Another Oklahoma assistant is reportedly being poached by USC.

In preparation for the 2022 season, USC isn’t done hiring Oklahoma coaches.

The Trojans have hired Sooners graduate assistant Will Johnson, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Johnson is expected to join USC’s support staff. He was a former starting cornerback for Oklahoma before transitioning to coaching.

Johnson served as the team’s interim defensive backs coach in his final game at Oklahoma.

That’s because Oklahoma has already lost two key coaches to USC.

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning followed Lincoln Riley to USC shortly after he left Oklahoma.

Of course, this is great news for USC because it provides continuity to the coaching staff.

