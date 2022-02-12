Another sign that Lewis Hamilton will not retire is that he will attend the Mercedes car launch next week.

Lewis Hamilton will attend the Mercedes car launch next week, indicating that he will not retire.

After being controversially denied a record eighth world title in the final race of 2021, there were fears that the 37-year-old would retire from Formula One.

On the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton was pipped to the championship by Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

On lap 54, the British legend was leading by ten seconds, but victory was cruelly snatched away after the deployment of a safety car.

After stewards decided to allow lapped cars to overtake, Verstappen overtook his rival with fresher tyres.

After FIA director Michael Masi initially stated that lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen would remain in their formation, the Brit claimed that the race had been manipulated.

Toto Wolff, the CEO of Mercedes, then said Hamilton was “disillusioned” with the sport, fueling speculation that his time in Formula One was up.

Hamilton, on the other hand, announced last week that he’s ‘back,’ breaking his social media silence in a big hint that he’s ready for a new challenge.

And now, in a press release announcing the Silver Arrows’ upcoming car launch event, his future has been all but assured.

Hamilton and new driver George Russell, who will compete on February 18, are referred to as “our drivers” by Mercedes.

“You’ll have the opportunity to hear from our 2022 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as well as our Team Principal and CEO, Toto Wolff,” the statement said.

Hamilton is expected to return to action in pre-season testing in Barcelona on February 23.

Following that, a short testing period will take place in Bahrain prior to the opening race on March 20.

The Formula One calendar for 2022 includes practice times, dates, and information about the racetrack.