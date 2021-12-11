Another Urban Meyer replacement candidate has been identified, according to reports.

Another Urban Meyer replacement candidate has surfaced, according to reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared a bombshell report involving Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer earlier this Saturday.

Meyer’s recent run-ins with players and coaches are detailed in the story.

While Meyer’s firing by the Jaguars isn’t a foregone conclusion, a few possible successors have already been named.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Meyer could be replaced by Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

That is, if the Jaguars decide to part ways with Meyer before the end of the season.

“Sources say Darrell Bevell, the Lions’ interim coach last year, and Charlie Strong are the top in-house candidates if the Jaguars fire Urban Meyer,” Wilson reported on Saturday.

“Meyer’s relationships with his staff and players are beyond repair, according to sources.”

Last season, Bevell served as the Lions’ interim coach, going 1-4 in that time.

