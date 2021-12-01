Another well-known college quarterback has entered the transfer portal.

Another notable college football quarterback has signed a transfer agreement.

Layne Hatcher of Arkansas State is the latest notable quarterback to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week.

Hatcher has been a standout for the Red Wolves the last three seasons after starting his career as a walk-on at Alabama before transferring to ASU.

He finishes with 7,427 passing yards, 65 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions in Jonesboro.

Hatcher will be eligible for two more years at whichever school he chooses to continue his playing career.

“Thank you, Arkansas State University.

Hatcher wrote on Twitter this morning, “I have loved my time here with these coaches and players and will be forever grateful to this place.”

