Anthony Davis Reacts To LeBron James’ Situation

Anthony Davis Reacts To LeBron James’ Accident

After getting tangled up with the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart and nearly inciting a brawl, LeBron James was ejected for the second time in his career.

Stewart, who was bleeding profusely, needed to be restrained and escorted off the court by teammates and coaches.

After the brawl, both Detroit’s 20-year-old big man and King James were ejected.

Russell Westbrook was also awarded a technical.

LeBron James has never been accused of being a dirty player in his 19 NBA seasons.

After the 121-116 victory, Lakers teammate Anthony Davis agreed.

Davis stated, “Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy.”

Before Stewart charged at James, Davis said, James tried to apologize to the Pistons forward.

The Lakers All-Star was also questioned about Stewart’s repeated attempts to retaliate against James, which enraged him.

“I don’t know what he was doing,” she replied, “but we weren’t going to allow that.”

Davis’ 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, a couple of blocks, and four steals helped the Lakers overcome a 17-point deficit.

The Lakers were able to rally and get a much-needed road win thanks to Russell Westbrook’s near triple-double and Carmelo Anthony’s 18 points off the bench.

Los Angeles’ victory, combined with LeBron James’ return to the lineup, may be just what the team needs to get back on track.

The Lakers are currently 9-9, good for eighth place in the Western Conference.

