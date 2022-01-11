Anthony Elanga, a Manchester United wonderkid who idolizes Thierry Henry and has already scored his first senior goal and signed a lucrative contract, has already scored his first senior goal.

Anthony Elanga is on his way to becoming the next Manchester United youth success story.

The 19-year-old Swedish winger has been linked with a January loan move to a Championship club, with first-team experience a priority.

Fans of the Red Devils will be familiar with his abilities from the previous season.

On the final day of the season, the flying youngster scored his first senior goal for United with a bullet header against Wolves.

This season, the youngster has continued to impress for the Under-23s, but his game time has been limited.

Some fans, however, want him to start ahead of England’s Marcus Rashford.

Football is in his blood.

His father, Joseph Elanga, was a professional footballer for Cameroon, earning 17 caps and being selected for the 1998 World Cup squad.

Anthony previously received the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, which has previously been won by first-team players Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

In March, Elanga was given a new long-term contract at Old Trafford in recognition of his rapid development.

Joseph, Anthony’s father, could be said to have taught him everything he knows.

However, unlike his son, Elanga, who is now 42, was not a forward.

Before retiring in 2012, he was a defender who made a name for himself in Europe, playing in countries such as Greece, Sweden, and Denmark.

From 2000 to 2005, he had his best years with Malmo, with whom he won the Swedish championship in 2004.

In 2010, he returned to the club for one season and won a second league title.

Joseph was a member of Cameroon’s World Cup squad in 1998, but he did not play.

He did, however, manage to earn 17 caps for his country during his career.

Shola Shoretire, Charlie McNeill, and Dillon Hoogewerf have all shown they have a bright future in the game for United’s youth teams.

Elanga, like them, is capable of playing out wide or through the middle as a No9.

He is primarily right-footed and uses his speed and skill to outpace his opponent, frequently cutting in before launching a shot on goal.

His solo runs remind me of a young Ryan Giggs, who could take out three or four players in one swashbuckling gallop.

Elanga has been with the Red Devils since he was a U12, joining the academy from Hattersley FC in the Sunday League.

He was awarded the Jimmy Murphy Young Player Award in 2019-20 after a successful season with the U18 team, in which he scored seven goals in nine games.

