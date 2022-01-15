Anthony Elanga, a Manchester United wonderkid who idolizes Thierry Henry and has already scored his first senior goal, has signed a lucrative contract.

Anthony Elanga, a Manchester United wonderkid who idolizes Thierry Henry and has already scored his first senior goal and signed a lucrative contract, is a Thierry Henry fan.

Anthony Elanga is on his way to becoming the next Manchester United youth success story.

The 19-year-old Swedish winger has been linked with a January loan move to a Championship club, with first-team experience a priority.

Fans of the Red Devils will be familiar with his abilities from the previous season.

With a bullet header against Wolves on the final day of the season, the flying youngster scored his first senior goal for United.

This season, the Under-23 star has continued to impress for the Under-23s, but he has had limited game time.

Some fans, on the other hand, want him to start ahead of England’s Marcus Rashford.

Football is something that runs through his veins.

His father, Joseph Elanga, was a professional footballer for Cameroon, earning 17 caps and being called up to the 1998 World Cup squad.

Anthony previously received the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, which has previously been won by first-team players Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Elanga was rewarded for his rapid progress with a new long-term deal at Old Trafford in March.

Joseph, Anthony’s father, could be said to have taught him everything he knows.

However, unlike his son, Elanga, who is now 42, was not a forward.

He was a defender who spent his career in Europe, playing in Greece, Sweden, and Denmark before retiring in 2012.

From 2000 to 2005, he had his best years with Malmo, with whom he won the Swedish championship in 2004.

In 2010, he returned to the club for one season and won a second league title.

Joseph was a member of Cameroon’s World Cup squad in 1998, but he did not play.

He did, however, earn 17 caps for his country during his career.

United’s youth teams are stacked with talented forwards, including Shola Shoretire, Charlie McNeill, and Dillon Hoogewerf, who have all demonstrated that they have a bright future in the game.

Elanga, like them, can play out wide or as a No9 in the middle.

He is primarily right-footed and uses his speed and skill to outpace his opponent, frequently cutting in before unleashing a goal-scoring shot.

His solo runs remind me of a young Ryan Giggs, who could knock out three or four players in one swashbuckling gallop.

Elanga has been with the Red Devils since he was a U12, coming from Hattersley FC in the Sunday League.

In 2019-20, he was awarded the Jimmy Murphy Young Player Award after a successful season with the U18 team, in which he scored seven goals in nine games.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Anthony Elanga’s 🚀 against Newcastle pic.twitter.com/ojXzHNxTH7 — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) April 3, 2020