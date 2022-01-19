Anthony Elanga, Man Utd’s newest starlet, came close to joining City after impressing scouts upon his arrival from Sweden at the age of 11.

ANTHONY ELANGA may be Manchester United’s bright new thing in a season of mediocrity, but he could have easily played for City.

The 19-year-old forward has been a rare bright spot for the Red Devils this month, as senior players have been chastised for their moaning and demeanor.

“He was showing up in training sessions and that was why I decided to play him — he showed exactly what I expected him to deliver,” United boss Ralf Rangnick said after Elanga’s first Premier League start in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Hattersley FC, where Elanga joined as an 11-year-old in 2013 after arriving from Sweden with his mother Daniella and two sisters, Sandra and Chanelle, were pleased with his progress.

“Anthony came to look at Hyde United, who normally trained next to us,” Ian Forder, who was in charge of the team at the time, told SunSport.

“I noticed he was with his mother and appeared to be lost.”

“I just approached him and asked, ‘Can we help you?’ He asked if we were from Hyde United.”

‘No, we’re Hattersley,’ I replied.

This is where Hyde usually train, but they haven’t shown up this time.

‘Where do you call home?’

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“When he said he lived in Hyde, I said, ‘Look, instead of wasting your time, come train with us.’

“He put on his boots and walked in.”

“Ten minutes later, I’m handing his mother his signing-on papers!”

“It was a bitterly cold and rainy January night.”

That, I believe, is why Hyde failed to appear, and it was their loss.

In September, it can get quite cold!

“However, I wasn’t going to let him go after those ten minutes.”

“I’m not letting you go, lad — you won’t be here long,” I thought when his mother returned the forms and I saw his age.”

Elanga began his career with Hattersley’s Under-12s, but due to his talent, he was promoted to a higher group.

It also sparked a friendship with Hyde carpet shop owner John Croke.

One that has seen several football mementos passed down and is still going strong today.

At first, City showed interest, and he participated in a few training sessions with them.

Elanga scored 17 goals and assisted on another 27 goals in just 12 games, according to Ian.

It’s no surprise that he’s made it all the way to United’s first team, but it was the blue half of Manchester that was the first to show interest.

“City showed interest,” Ian, 62, of Hattersley, added.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.