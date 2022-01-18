Anthony Elanga, Man Utd’s newest starlet, came close to joining City after impressing scouts when he arrived from Sweden at the age of 11 years old.

Anthony Elanga, Man Utd’s newest starlet, came close to joining City after impressing scouts upon his arrival from Sweden at the age of 11.

ANTHONY ELANGA is Manchester United’s bright new thing in a season of mediocrity, but he could have easily played for bitter rivals Manchester City.

The 19-year-old forward has been a rare bright spot for the Red Devils this month, as senior players have been chastised for their moaning and demeanor.

“He was showing up in training sessions and that was why I decided to play him — he showed exactly what I expected him to deliver,” United boss Ralf Rangnick said after Elanga’s first Premier League start in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Hattersley FC, where Elanga began his career as an 11-year-old after moving from Sweden with his mother Daniella and two sisters, Sandra and Chanelle, in 2013, were delighted with his progress.

“Anthony came to look at Hyde United, who normally trained next to us,” Ian Forder, who was in charge of the team at the time, told SunSport.

“I noticed he was with his mother and appeared to be a little lost.”

“I just approached him and asked, ‘Can we help you?’ He asked if we were from Hyde United.”

“‘No, we’re Hattersley,’ I said.

The next pitch is where Hyde usually train, but they haven’t shown up.

‘Where do you call home?’

“When he said he lived in Hyde, I said, ‘Look, rather than wasting your time, come train with us.’

“He donned his boots and entered the room.”

“After ten minutes, I’m handing his mother signing-on papers!”

“It was a bitterly cold and rainy January night.”

That, I believe, is why Hyde failed to appear, and it was their loss.

In September, it can be quite cold!

“However, I wasn’t going to let him go after those ten minutes.”

“I’m not letting you go, lad — you won’t be here long,” I thought when his mother returned the forms and I saw his age.”

At the time, Elanga was playing for Hattersley’s Under-12s, but due to his talent, he was moved up to a higher group.

It also began a friendship with Hyde carpet shop owner John Croke.

One that is still going strong today and has seen several football mementos pass through its hands.

Elanga scored 17 goals and assisted on another 27 goals in just 12 games, according to Ian.

It’s no surprise that he made it all the way to United’s first team, but it was the blue half of Manchester that was the first to show interest.

“City showed interest at first, and he had a few training sessions with them,” Ian, 62, of Hattersley, explained.

“I was in possession of…”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.