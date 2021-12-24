Anthony Elanga signs a lucrative new contract with Manchester United until 2026 after breaking into the first team as the club prepares for the future.

After breaking into the first team, Anthony Elanga signs a lucrative new contract with Manchester United until 2026 as the club prepares for the future.

ANTHONY ELANGA has extended his contract with Manchester United until 2026.

The 19-year-old, who has made three appearances so far this season, has the option to extend his contract for another year.

Elanga joined Manchester United as a teenager in 2014, and made his senior team debut in May of this year.

After that, he scored his first goal for the Red Devils against Wolves in the final Premier League game of last season.

Since his arrival at the club earlier this month, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by the 19-year-old.

Since his arrival, all of United’s youngsters have been given more opportunities, most notably in the 1-1 Champions League draw against Young Boys.

Elanga’s promotion to the first team, however, has irritated Sweden coach Janne Andersson, who had hoped to include him in a 24-man touring squad to Portugal in January.

“We would have liked to have had Anthony on the January tour,” he said to Sweden Football.

“At the same time, it’s quite amusing that he’s started to play for Manchester United.”

“We’ll keep a close eye on Anthony in the future.”

More to come.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.