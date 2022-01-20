Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte will each demand £20 million if Tyson Fury is allowed to fight Usyk.

Fury and Usyk are reportedly in talks for a mega-money undisputed world heavyweight title fight in the Middle East.

However, the fight will only take place if their next opponents, Whyte and Joshua, are paid millions to withdraw.

Arranging the queue to face the winner could be a major issue, and it’s been reported that AJ will be paid £15 million and Whyte will be paid £5 million to step aside.

Joshua, 32, has exercised his option to fight Usyk, 35, for the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts he lost to the Ukrainian in September.

Meanwhile, mandatory challenger Whyte, 33, is fighting the WBC over the purse split for his title fight against Fury, also 33.

“There are people who would like to see Fury v Usyk for the undisputed title — and would be willing to pay a lot of money for it,” said Eddie Hearn, who represents both Joshua and White.

“There’s a chance it can happen if there’s a lot of money in the pot and a plan in place to make all the fighters happy.”

“It’s a matter of time,” says the narrator.

Conversations began a month ago, but they are extremely complicated.”

“It’s total chaos,” Bob Arum, Fury’s US promoter, said on talkSPORT.

“What’s going on is just promises from the Middle East about doing a unified fight with Usyk and Fury, and is Dillian Whyte going to step aside.”

“And people with no contractual obligations, like Frank Warren’s Queensberry and our Top Rank, are getting involved.”

“It’s a typical terrible situation, but hopefully it’ll get sorted out, and it’ll probably get sorted out on Friday with a purse bid.”